Myrna (Burnett) Thompson
- - Our Mom, Myrna Thompson (Burnett) passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019.Mom was a kind, compassionate and loving person: a great cook and a wonderful mother. She will always be in our hearts and her laughter will be missed.
Myrna was born in Pie town New Mexico to William and Juanita Burnett on August 15th 1939. Myrna was raised in Shiprock and Farmington NM and was one of five children. She is survived by her brother Bob Burnett and sisters Elizabeth Justis and Patty Fine.Her sister, Virginia Fabian, passed away in 2017.Myrna married to O.R. Coombs in 1957 and they moved to Arizona in 1960. Myrna is survived by her three children Debbie, Steve and Cheryl. Myrna raised her family in Tempe and Mesa, Arizona. She moved to San Diego in the late 1970s and really loved the ocean, beach and climate in southern California and SoCal was her favorite place to live.
Mom was a kind, compassionate and loving person, a great cook and a wonderful mother. She enjoyed eating out and Mexican food was her favorite.She became a member of AA in the mid 90s and was faithful to it until her passing. Myrna was loved by her family and will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Mesa AZ at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 16, 2019