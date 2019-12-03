Services
Flora Vista - Myrta L. Bingham, 99, of Flora Vista, NM passed away November 27, 2019. Myrta was born September 8, 1920 in Fallon, Nevada to parents Lionel F. Birdno and Leila Richardson. She loved crocheting, canning and gardening. Myrta is preceded in death by her husband Garth T. Bingham, parents; Lionel F. Birdno and Leila Richardson, sons; Gary and Ronald Bingham and daughter; Lynda Laree Davis. She is survived by her sons; Wade Bingham (Cristina) and numerous grandchildren.

Services will be held December 6, 2019 at Eastside Church of Christ in Farmington, NM. Visitation will start at 1:30 PM with services beginning at 2:00 PM, officiated by Robert Randel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 3:00 PM. A reception will be held at Eastside Church of Christ at 4:00 PM.

Myrta's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel 404 W. Arrington, St Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-327-5142.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
