|
|
Myrtle Moffitt
Nenahnezad - Myrtle Lousie Moffitt-Wilson, 71, of Nenahnezad, NM passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1948 to Tom Moffitt and Eva Charley. She attended school at Navajo Mission and Kirtland Central High School. She had vocational training at the B.I.A. for Administrative Assistant. Mrs. Moffitt-Wilson was employed at the B.I.A. Roads department, and she sold Tupperware. Her hobbies were playing Bingo, Crocheting, gardening and most of all, being involved with her children and grandchildren's activities. She also enjoyed reading.
Mrs Moffitt-Wilson was preceded in death by her husband Herman Karl Wilson, her parents Tom and Eva Moffitt, her brothers Bennie Moffitt Sr. and Harold Moffitt, her sisters Martha Moffitt, and Betsy Moffitt her grandparents Billy and Ruth Clah, and Charlie and Martha Bekis.
Mrs. Moffitt-Wilson is survived by her sons Elvan Silas of Albuquerque, Hershel Wilson and Lathan G Moffett of Nenahnezad, and her daughter Myranda Wilson of Crownpoint. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Moffitt and sisters; Norma Jean Smith, Harriett Moffitt, Marie Saunders and Rozetta C Moffitt, and her grandchildren; Soniah Martinez-Silas, Gabriel Silas, Matheney Wilson-Garcia, Keenan Bitselley, Aries Wilson, Taima Skye Wilson-Elando, Hades Wilson, War Wilson, Hershel Wilson Jr, and her great-grandchild Skye Jones.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Moffitt Wilson will be held at LDS Kirtland, NM at 10:00 am Friday, November 15, 2019. Burial will follow at Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery,Kirtland, NM.
Pallbearers will be Elvan Silas, Hershel Wilson Sr., Lathan G Moffett, Aries Wilson, Robert Redhouse Jr, and Benny Moffitt Jr.
Mrs Moffitt-Wilson is in the Care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland, 458 Road 6100, PO Box 2188, Kirtland, NM 87417, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019