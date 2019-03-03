|
|
Nancy Ann Howard
Mesa, AZ - Nancy Ann Howard passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Mesa, AZ with loved ones by her side. She was born on December 10, 1967 to the late Jimmie H. Yazzie and Grace A. Yazzie of Fruitland, NM.
She is survived by her children, Herschel G. Howard, Alisha L. Howard, Gabrielle T. Howard and Granddaughter Scarlett A. Howard. Her siblings, sister, Sharon A. Yazzie, brothers, Thomas, Johnnie, James, Tarrence, Lance, Lawrence, Clarence, and Calvin Yazzie. And numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be in Mesa, AZ.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019