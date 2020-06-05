Nancy Jo Ann Ramsey
Bloomfield - Nancy Jo Ann Ramsey, 91, of Bloomfield, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Jo Ann was born February 11, 1929 in Alvord, Texas to Nancy and Walter Mosley.
Jo Ann received her teaching degree from North Texas University in Home Economics. She had a passion for cooking and sewing and loved to teach these things to her High School Students. Most of her teaching career was at Jal and Bloomfield High School.
One of Jo Ann's favorite hobbies was flower gardening. She always had one of the prettiest flower garden in the neighborhood.
She also loved to sing in the church choir. She loved the Lord very dearly and loved to serve through teaching Gods word to her Sunday-School students, her two sons and all her grandchildren. She also loved to cook for many of the different church functions including the annual Sweetheart Banquet at First Baptist Bloomfield and Church Hunters Banquet at Gallup First Baptist Church. She is now gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents Nancy and Walter Mosley; brothers John Mosley, Richard Mosley and Thomas Mosley; sisters Dorothy Scott, Rachel Tibbets, Nell Senkel, Lorene Pierce and Neva Chloe Gentry.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband Carvelle Ramsey; sons Tim (Widya) Ramsey, David (Tammy) Ramsey; grand-children Vanessa Ramsey, Mark Ramsey, Annie Ramsey, Brendan (Laura) Ramsey, and Mathew Ramsey.
Service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Officiated by Pastor Monty Mullenix. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens in Farmington, New Mexico.
Pallbearers: Eddie Stalcup, Perry Null, Richard Johnson, Jim Oglesby, Cleve Noble and Louie Lasiter. Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Langlitz and Harvey Catchpole.
Jo Ann's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.