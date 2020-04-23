|
|
Nannie Lee Mayes
Nannie Lee Mayes was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Nannie was born February 18, 1939 in Taylor Texas, to James Willis and Cassie Mae Lydia. Nannie, to all who knew her was a uniquely vibrant and loving woman who touched many lives. Her journey was filled with love for God, her family and friends.
Nannie was married to her husband James Otis Mayes Sr., for 45 years. They moved to Farmington NM in the 1961. James passed an went to heaven Nov 24, 2007. Nannie had her own Cleaning Service and worked for 30 years. She loved the Flee Market Business that she and James Otis shared, and they were very successful and passionate about this venture for many, many years. Nannie was the Pianist, Singer and Choir director for Ideal Baptist Church for over 25 years. Her playing and singing were exceptional. She enjoyed singing at church events, weddings, and multiple other types of events or just getting together for singing jam sessions. She loved cooking, camping, fishing, family dinners, family celebrations, and football. Nannie loved to entertain and invite others to her home.
Nannie Lee is proceeded in death by her parents James and Cassey Mae, sisters; Maybelle Lenard, Janie Lydia, brother; Jackie Lydia; son, AB Combs II; grandson, Preston Mayes.
Left in Remanence of Her Are; daughters, Alice Mayes-Ellison; Gidget Mayes; son, James Mayes Jr.; Grandchildren; Tamica Mayes, AB Combs IV, Rakisha Saenz (Mario), James Mayes III, and Monisha Mayes. Great Grandchildren; Jasmine Mayes, Austin Mayes, Gerome Mayes, AB Combs V, Dominique Combs, Bianka Combs, Adriana Combs, Adien Saenz, Neriah Saenz; Great, Great Grandchildren; Asher Mayes, Olivia Mayes-Henderson, Nevaeh Horn.
Nannie also leaves behind many other loving relatives, nieces, nephews and friends which she loved and adored. The majority live in Hobbs NM, Midland, Odessa, Colorado City, Austin, and San Angelo Texas.
Loving Thanks to all those who thought of our family during this time of sadness. Thank you for your loving condolences, phone calls, flowers, cards and food. Our family can't thank you enough. Special Thanks to Farmington Funeral Home.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020