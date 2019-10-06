Resources
More Obituaries for Natalou Hyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalou Hyder


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalou Hyder Obituary
Natalou Hyder

Farmington - Natalou Elizabeth (Nat) Hyder passed away on October 3,2019. Nat was born on June 1,1927 in

Comanche County, Texas to Perry and Frances Ward. She married Donald E. Hyder on

February 5, 1949 and began following him around the country on the pipeline for El Paso

Natural Gas Co. When their children came along and began school, Nat decided it was time to

settle down in Farmington, NM. She bought a house across the street from Farmington High

School and raised her family while Don continued to pipeline until he became superintendent of

the welding shop for El Paso Natural Gas Co.

After buying 19 acres between Farmington and Bloomfield, the family spent evenings and

weekends fencing the property and building a house. In 1969 the family moved into the house

and spent the next 40 years farming and raising many animals. Nat enjoyed horses and belonged

to the Four Corners Horseman's Association. She loved to garden and was an excellent cook.

Nat was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Nat was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Jack Ward and Rex Ward, her husband,

Donald E. Hyder, Sr., infant son, Michael Don Hyder and grandson, Matthew Hyder. She is

survived by her sons, Donald E. Hyder, Jr. (Pam) of Farmington, NM, and Jace W. Hyder

(Tammy) of Wichita, KS, and daughter, Leslie Hyder of Galveston, TX, along with six

grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Beehive Home for the wonderful care they

provided to Nat over the past three years. Nat was never afraid to speak her mind and will be

missed by all who knew her.

Services for Natalou are pending.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.