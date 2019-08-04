|
|
Nedra Jean Smith Moffett
Oak Harbor - Nedra Jean Smith Moffett, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Oak Harbor, Washington where she lived the past 20 years. Nedra was born on August 23, 1937 in Thatcher, Arizona to Elmo and Lela Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Lela Smith; her husband, Gary Horace Moffett; her two sons, David Kyle and Derrell Kay.
She is survived by her sister, Nila Smith Hamblin and brother in law, Elbert Hamblin; her sons, Calvin, Robert, Robert, Mitchell, Russell, Christopher and Terrell; and daughter, Melinda Claunch.
She was a lifelong faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ and an accomplished musician; played the organ for her many church families and a skilled quilter. She created many of the quilt designs for the quilts she made for friends and family and also sold some.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Stake Center at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4400 College Blvd., Farmington, New Mexico at 10:00 am, with a viewing at 9:00 am.
Burial will follow at Memory Gardens of Farmington, New Mexico at 2:00 pm.
Nedra's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019