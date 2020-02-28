|
Nelda Lynn Merrill Adair
Kirtland - Nelda Lynn Merrill Adair, a long-time resident of Kirtland, NM, died Thursday the 27th of February 2020.
Nelda was born October 22, 1931 in Mesa, AZ, to Roy Merrill and Clara Matilda Tippets, the youngest of eight children.
Nelda was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many
music callings in various positions of the church, and music was her love. She loved good food and
socializing, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.
Nelda is survived by her 5 children - Leland (Lori) Adair, Thomas (Rita) Adair, Linn (Mandai) Adair, Sheri (Craig) Peterson, and Scott (Rebecca) Adair, 18 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-grandchildren, which brought great joy to her later years. Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters, and two grandsons, Zachary Thomas Adair and Nathan Scott Adair.
Services will be held at the Kirtland 1st & 2nd Ward Building, located at 473 RD 6100, Kirtland, NM, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. A viewing will be held prior to the services at 9:00 am in the Relief Society Room.
Nelda's care has been entrusted to Brewer, Lee, & Larkin, 103 E. Ute St. Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020