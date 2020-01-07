Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Davis Obituary
Nellie Davis

Farmington - Nell M Davis passed peacefully on December 28, 2019 at Life Care Center of Farmington. Nell's family would like to thank all of the doctors and staff that provided patience and assistance in her care over the last 2+ years. We would also like to thank the speech therapy and physical therapy staff for all their patient care and assistance in adding quality enrichment and improvement to Nell's life. Our deepest thanks to the nurses, CNAs and assistants in the memory unit for their patience and help in her care and daily needs. It was a true blessing to all of Nell's family. Those wishing to contribute are asked to make direct contributions to: of New Mexico, chapter 1-800-272-3900.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -