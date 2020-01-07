|
|
Nellie Davis
Farmington - Nell M Davis passed peacefully on December 28, 2019 at Life Care Center of Farmington. Nell's family would like to thank all of the doctors and staff that provided patience and assistance in her care over the last 2+ years. We would also like to thank the speech therapy and physical therapy staff for all their patient care and assistance in adding quality enrichment and improvement to Nell's life. Our deepest thanks to the nurses, CNAs and assistants in the memory unit for their patience and help in her care and daily needs. It was a true blessing to all of Nell's family. Those wishing to contribute are asked to make direct contributions to: of New Mexico, chapter 1-800-272-3900.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020