Nelson Roanhorse Jr.



Farmington - Nelson Roanhorse Jr.



February 12, 1959 - May 25, 2020



Heaven rejoiced on May 25, 2020 to receive Nelson Roanhorse, Jr (61) of Farmington, NM where he received a warm and welcome embrace from his Heavenly Father he had learned to love.



Nelson was a truck driver for a variety of companies: NAPI, Ralph W Miller, Key Energy and Halliburton. He loved spending time doing ranch work in the Chaco Canyon area with his father-in-law, Bobby Werito.



Nelson loved sports, playing football, basketball, and track and field at Navajo Methodist Mission School. He was an avid NFR, PBR, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers fan. Also, he was a member of World Harvest Center in Farmington.



Nelson is survived by his wife, Bita Roanhorse, his daughter, Tabatha Antonio, and two grandsons, Tyrell and Kody Antonio.



Nelson is also survived by four brothers: Neilson Roanhorse of Crystal, Anson Roanhorse of Crystal, Peterson Roanhorse of Crystal, and five sisters: Claudia Begay of Shiprock, Claudeen Tallwood of Crystal, Jackie Lopez of Teec Nos Pos, Quenby Scott of Hunter's Point, and Priscilla Lee of Dilkon.



He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Frank and Mary Wingate, his parents, Nelson Roanhorse Sr. and Dorothy Lopez, and his brother Arnold Roanhorse.



Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.



Nelson is in the care of: Farmington Funeral Home









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store