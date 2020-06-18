Neva Meeks



Blanco - Neva L. Meeks was called to the lord on June 16th, 2020 peacefully at her home in Blanco, NM. Neva was born in Parsons, Kansas on February 16th, 1957 to Vernon D. Wilks and Lavera J. Wilks. She resided with the love of her life for 33 years, Orlan Meeks, whom she married in 1992. She is proceeded in death by her father; Vernon Wilks; her son, Wesley R. Meeks. She is survived by her husband; Orlan Meeks; son, Devin L. Meeks (Casey G., Kailynn F.); brother, Bryan Wilks (Debbie, Joshua, Brittany); brother, Vernon (Butch) Wilks Jr. (Vickie, Chris); niece, Tanya (Katelinn, Austin); and other numerous nieces and nephews not listed.



Neva was very active in her communities in San Juan County and Sandoval County, she volunteered her time in numerous organizations including the San Juan County Fair, Women's Republican Party, local voting polls, and gem and mineral shows. Before she made her way into Blanco, where she resided with her husband, Orlan Meeks and son Devin L. Meeks, they resided in Cuba, NM from 1987-2000. While in Cuba, she was also known for her position as president of the Sandoval County Fair Board, volunteered her time in PTA, third owner of Cuba News, and many more. When she was not volunteering, Neva spent a large portion of her time tending to her garden and all of her critters. She enjoyed watching and feeding her wild birds and routinely added to her exquisite rock and gem collection and also spent a large amount of time crafting and canning in her home. Neva was a loving and caring woman who will be missed by many, but will never be forgotten.



A memorial service for Neva will be held at a later date.









