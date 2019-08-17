|
Newell (Huck) Morris
Bloomfield - Newell (Huck) Morris, 89 passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. He was born in Holbrook, AZ on July 4, 1930 to Robert and Martha B. Morris.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian of 51 years, parents Robert and Martha B. Morris at his age of 8, two brothers Robert and Lyman Morris, foster parents Cap and Bonnie Walls, foster sister Petey Thompson, and his precious granddaughter Alaricia Higgins and his precious great grandson Kian McDonald.
Huck is survived by his children, Judy Motto (Hugh), Bette Stahle (Tom), Bonnie Higgins (Bret), and Newell (Huck) Morris Jr. (Kathy). Grandchildren, Billy Demar Motto (Teena), Cami Smouse (Gary), Dametre Motto, Brian Stahle (Angela), Kimberly Stahle (Brandon), Matthew Higgins (Caley), Michael Higgins (Kris), Michael Baker, Austin Baker, MegAnn, Torey, Russel. Great grandchildren, Quinten, Brooklyn, Jacob, Ashley, Juliet, Gavin, Eli, Ori, Talyn, and Jase.
Huck served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the LST 845. After the Navy, he was employed by El Paso Natural Gas for over 40 years where he worked with amazing men that he considered family.
Huck was a kind, caring and loving man who never met a stranger. He met his loving wife in 1958 in Gallup, NM, which he cherished her dearly for 51 years. Huck loved the outdoors, tending to his garden and watching sports. Many days and hours were spent watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren play their favorite sports; he spent time hunting, fishing and camping with his children in his early years. He enjoyed sharing memories of his life on the ranch in Maljamar, NM, sharing memories of his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As Huck and his wife, Vivian, moved to Las Vegas, NV, he enjoyed spending time at the Santa Fe Casino, having family members come out to visit and at the end of his stay in Las Vegas going out for breakfast with his friends, known as the "Santa Fe Breakfast Club".
Huck continues to be remembered as a former Little League Baseball coach in Montezuma Creek, UT and Bloomfield, NM as well as a YAFL (Young American Football League). He will truly be missed and loved by his family, friends, and all that knew him in his 89 years!!
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019