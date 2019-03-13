Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Noreen Boliver Wilkerson Obituary
Noreen Boliver Wilkerson

Alburquerque - Noreen Boliver Wilkerson passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque, NM. Born to Willie Blackwell and Owen Boliver on September 27, 1927 in Plainview, TX, she was the third of eight children. At the age of three, she moved with her parents and three siblings to western New Mexico to homestead in what later became Fence Lake. She began school at age five and graduated in 1948 after marrying and starting her family. She was married to Norman Lee Chick and to this union was born a daughter, Rosie Marie. Norman passed away on February 15, 1951 in Gallup, NM. She later married Aubrey Wilkerson to which was born another daughter, Janice Gay. The family settled in Farmington, NM in 1956 where they lived until 1980. They lived in Belen until 2007 when they moved to Albuquerque for health reasons and be near their daughter, Janice. Noreen was preceded in death by her parents, Willie "Toddie" and Owen; husband, Norman Chick; second husband, Aubrey Wilkerson; three sisters, Joyce Boatman, Mildred Townsend, and May Hill. She is survived by her two daughters, Rosie Tibbit (Bob) and Janice Jewell (Jerry); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Katy Dobbs; brothers CA Boliver, JR Boliver, and Calvin Boliver; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - University with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Noreen's name to the or a Veterans Organization of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Noreen at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
