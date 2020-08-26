Noreen Walstedter



Hesperus, CO - Noreen Ellen Jackson Walstedter, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Hesperus, Colorado, on August 22, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Jack and Minnie (Murray) Jackson. She had a kind, sweet, and simple spirit that followed her throughout her days.



After graduating high school, Noreen's gentle spirit led her to the career of nursing where she received her Master's degree in Nursing in 1976 from New York University. She continued to pursue her passion of nursing through nursing instruction until her retirement.



Noreen relocated to Colorado in 2017, yet her heart remained in New Jersey where she raised her family. She loved going for long walks in the park, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Laughter followed her, she was full of joy and kindness. She had a giving heart… this was shown in the many care packages sent to her son and grandson throughout the years. She was always thinking of others; writing letters and sending greeting cards to her family and friends was a weekly ritual. Noreen had many lifelong friends and she always expressed how fortunate she was for these friendships and the happy memories they brought.



She is survived by her sons, Jay Walstedter and Joel (Debbie) Walstedter, grandson, Cassidy Kenneth Walstedter, and brother, Ray (Diane) Jackson.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Minnie Jackson; sister, Francis Lohman; brothers, Jack, Tom, and Eddie Jackson.



Noreen is a light in this world still shining beyond the horizon. She will be dearly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to be graced by her presence on this earth.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









