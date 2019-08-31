|
Norma Goodrum Hurford
- - Norma Goodrum Hurford passed from this life on 8/2/2019, she was 79. Norma was born on 12/4/1939 in Rotan, TX, youngest of 4 daughters born to Charlie C. & Eugenia Kemp Goodrum. She attended school in Aspermont & Rotan, TX, graduating in 1958 from Roswell Senior High School in Roswell, NM. On 2/1/1962 Norma married Connie A. Hurford in Roswell. Norma lived the majority of her adult life in the Four Corners area: Durango, Farmington, as well as 10 years in Midland, TX, before returning to Durango in 2011.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, Johnnie & Elsie Hurford, sisters, Nancy Shadle & Billie Shelton & grandson, Coy Bradley. She is survived by her children, Kelly Hurford, Boyd (Joni) Hurford, Hope (David) Adams, Patricia (Ronald) Franks, Rickey Hurford & Connie Paul Hurford, sister Dorothy Smith, 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Cremation has occurred & a Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, 9/7/2019 at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, CO, where Norma will be laid to rest with her husband, Connie A. Hurford.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 31, 2019