Norma Redhair
Farmington - Norma L. Redhair of Farmington, NM entered eternal life peacefully surrounded by her family on June 14th, 2020.

She was 63 years old, she was of the Hashk'aa hadzohi clan and born for Tábaahá clan.

Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us.Norma rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. She was a compassionate spirit with a generous heart whose passion was caring for others.

Norma is survived by her children, Adam Redhair and Ashlee Deale, her brothers, Larry Redhair (Leta), Julian Redhair (Loretta) and sister Adrienne Redhair (late husband Mike) and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Helena Redhair and brother Alvin Redhair.

She completed high school from San Juan High School, Blanding UT, and attended various colleges majoring in Business Administration. She continued to work at Farmington Civic Center where she was an Administrative Assistant for the past 25 years, was admired and respected by her co-workers.

She loved the mountains, outdoors, camping, hiking, travel and loved family gatherings. Norma was a single mother of two, Adam and Ashlee, whom she loved so dearly, they were her lifelong love, she never stopped giving, making sure her children had everything they needed to achieve their goals. She had the utmost respect for her family, was a mother to all her nieces, nephews and grandkids. She loved her family & many relatives, she possessed an outgoing charitable nature and was always willing to help whatever the circumstance with a kind heart, a hard worker with determination and dedication. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and many who knew her briefly, and we thank you for loving Norma. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
