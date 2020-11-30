Norman Carl Limback
Farmington - Norman Carl Limback was born in San Jose, Illinois on January 10, 1923. Born at home on the family farm.
On Sunday November 29, 2020 Norman Carl Limback went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Norman served in the United States Navy working as a machinist. He was honorably discharged on October 17, 1945. On July 14, 1944 Norman married Isobel DeLacy. In 1975 they moved to Farmington NM where he worked as an Insurance agent until he retired in his 80's.
Norman was a loving husband and devoted father to his sons, Steve (Karen), Ron, Mark (Kerry) and Howard (Debbie) and grandchildren Kelly, Nathan, Michael, Britton Don, Mendy, Rachel, Jared, Amy, Scott, Nova, Cathy, Melissa and Julie.
He is preceded in death by his son Steve; father Jasper; mother Catherine; and 9 brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will take place in the spring of 2021.
Norman's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
.