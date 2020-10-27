Norman Eugene LeonardBloomfield, New Mexico - Norman Eugene Leonard was born February 23, 1972 in Nampa, ID to Melvin and Verna Leonard. Norm passed away on October 16, 2020. He was a one-of-a-kind sort of guy who loved to joke around and play good pranks. Norm was the eldest of six children and was definitely up to the task of big brother. He took his role very seriously. While Norm was protective, he never passed up an opportunity to pull pranks. He loved having a side-kick and often invited his siblings to tag along wherever he was going.He married his hiking and biking buddy Kim Spangler on March 14, 1998 at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints temple in Portland, OR. They have two amazing boys, Rock (16), and Creed (15). Rock and Creed became his new side-kicks; he loved doing everything with his family. Norm loved to camp, hike, fish, and take his Jeep to impossible places. He was always ready for an adventure. Norm enjoyed building and repairing around their home. Everyone who knew Norm, knows how much he loved his family.Norm loved scouting and had many fun adventures. He learned many skills along the way to becoming an Eagle Scout. Norm served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spain. He mastered the Spanish language and could still speak it decades later. Norm graduated with a Business Management degree from Utah Valley State College in Orem, UT and later graduated with a Nursing degree from San Juan College in Farmington, NM. He worked as an RN at San Juan Regional Medical Center. Norm's goal was to provide his patients with the best care possible. He had a naturally inquisitive and keen mind. Norm was able to find unique solutions to many circumstances and share that information with others.Norm is survived by his loving wife Kim (Spangler) Leonard, and his sons Rock and Creed of Bloomfield, NM, his parents Melvin and Verna Leonard of Tacoma, WA, siblings: Justin Leonard, Melissa Ceballos, Jill Smart, Christina Biggs and Kelly Hegedus, as well as his in-laws, Jerry and Candy Spangler family, and numerous nieces and nephews.Norm will be greatly missed. His family knows they will embrace each other again.