|
|
Novella Mae McKee
Tempe, AZ - Novella Mae McKee, 85 years old, passed away March 25, 2019 in Tempe, AZ. while in a care home under Hospice care.
Novella Mae McKee was born July 26th, 1933 to Frieda Jo Larner/Powers and Robert L Powers in Dill City, Oklahoma. In 1938 the Powers family moved to Arizona in search of a better life. At that time it was Novella and her younger sister Yvonne. Novella attended School in a little one room school house 1-4th grade in the desert area near Paloverde. She attended the rest of her education in Buckeye, AZ. Novella met the love of Her life Joseph E Mckee (Joe/Bud). They had three daughters and raised them all in the Buckeye area. Her Family attended and were active members of the First Baptist Church in Buckeye, AZ. Novella helped organize and open a christian school day care at First Baptist Church Buckeye, AZ in the late 70- early 80's. Novella and Joe/Bud moved to Farmington, NM in 1979 to be closer to Grandchildren.
Novella's working careers included years for Presbyterian Medical Center where she worked as a homemaker caring for aging elderly in their homes. She also worked for Second Look a consignment shop on the out skirts of Farmington. Her hobbies were antique store browsing, second hand stores, camping and travel.
She was proceeded in death by her adoring Husband Joseph E. McKee, her Mother & Father, her Sister Bobbie Jean Powers/Smith, Grand-daughter Angela Martinelli/Warner, Son in Law Richard Martinelli, daughter Cherrie Shaw, and Great Grandson Michael O'Daniel.
Novella is survived by siblings Yvonne and Chuck Carlise of Anthem AZ, Doris and Keith Fightmaster of Overgaard AZ, Earl Smith of Buckeye AZ. Children are Eddie and Gloria Skaggs of Farmington NM, Cindey Martinelli of Gilbert AZ, Grand Children Todd Skaggs & Angie Holman, Justin & Keri Skaggs, Stephen & Nicole Martinelli, Joshua Shaw & Rosemary Sapien, Jeremy Shaw, Trevor & Jennifer Skaggs, Alisha Martinelli, Jason & Veronica Hensley, Laurie Skaggs, Great Grandchildren Tyler Skaggs, Mason & Gracee, Amber & Kalli Skaggs, Savanah & Jade Skaggs Michael Hensley, Ashleigh O'Daniel. Josh Jr. & Allyssa Shaw, Angelica Avila, Nicky Shaw, Kadan and Christian Martinelli.
Funeral will be held April 15, 2019. 10:00 am Grace Hill Church with a burial at Memory Gardens under direction of Cope Mortuary.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019