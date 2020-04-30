|
|
O.D. Bryan, Jr.
Farmington - O.D. Bryan Jr. 88 of Farmington passed away on April 23, 2020 at San Juan Regional Medical Center.
O.D. was born to O.D. Bryan Sr. and Anna Mae (Garrard) Bryan on January 15, 1932 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Delores Frances (Bryan) Small, daughter Mona Lee (Bryan) Echols. He is survived by his close friend and companion of 23 years; Beverly Bentz, sister Deanne Sue Lassater, son Larry Bruce (Lucinda) Bryan, granddaughter Daesa Paige (Jean) Bougeant, great grandchildren Elisabeth Paige Bougeant, Avery Phaedra Bougeant, Albert Bruce Bougeant. Granddaughters Delaney Rae Bryan and Deidre Lourie Bryan. Grandsons James Smith and Jesse Smith. Granddaughter Zania Jade (Jeremy) Kvech and great grandson Joey Zane Kvech and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger; therefore, he had many friends.
O.D. served his country as a Sergeant from January 1953 to January 1955 in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing golf with his buddies. And Gumbo. He loved having Gumbo with his son and daughter in law.
O.D. shared special friendships with Beverly's sons, Zane and Wade. He worked with Zane for many years doing a variety of jobs and projects. He and Beverly traveled extensively with Wade and his family.
O.D. made his mark in the Oil and Gas Industry working for local production companies before starting his own pumping and consultation company, Bryan Services, with his son Bruce.
The family would like to thank San Juan Region Medical Center, its doctors, nurses and EMT's for their care and treatment of our father, grandfather and friend.
Cremation has been arranged and a Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020