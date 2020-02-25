Resources
More Obituaries for Olivar Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivar Moreno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivar Moreno Obituary
Olivar Moreno

Bloomfield - Olivar J. Moreno, 84, of Bloomfield, passed away on February 24th. He was born December 30, 1935 in Cuba, NM to Paul Moreno and Trindad Aragon.

Olivar was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angie Moreno; parents Paul and Trinidad Moreno; brother Sheno and Paul Jr.; nephew Anthony Cruz; paternal grandparents Marcos and Nestorita Moreno and maternal Abenicio and Carmelita Aragon.

He is survived by his daughter Lucille Herrera; brother Martin (Mary) Moreno; sisters Erlinda (Johnny) Maestas, Tillie Munoz, Arabella Gonzales, Mary (Dennis) Gallegos, Pauline (Ben) Cruz, Angie (Chuck) McMurry and Carmel (Lucas) Martinez; grandchild Tanya.

A rosary will be recited at 10:30am on Friday, March 6th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield, NM. A mass will follow the rosary at 11:00am with Father Josh Mayer officiating.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -