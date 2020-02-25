|
|
Olivar Moreno
Bloomfield - Olivar J. Moreno, 84, of Bloomfield, passed away on February 24th. He was born December 30, 1935 in Cuba, NM to Paul Moreno and Trindad Aragon.
Olivar was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angie Moreno; parents Paul and Trinidad Moreno; brother Sheno and Paul Jr.; nephew Anthony Cruz; paternal grandparents Marcos and Nestorita Moreno and maternal Abenicio and Carmelita Aragon.
He is survived by his daughter Lucille Herrera; brother Martin (Mary) Moreno; sisters Erlinda (Johnny) Maestas, Tillie Munoz, Arabella Gonzales, Mary (Dennis) Gallegos, Pauline (Ben) Cruz, Angie (Chuck) McMurry and Carmel (Lucas) Martinez; grandchild Tanya.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30am on Friday, March 6th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield, NM. A mass will follow the rosary at 11:00am with Father Josh Mayer officiating.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020