Angel's Cremation & Burial
422 W. McLellan
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 962-6435
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kline Colorado cemetery
Oralee "Bunny" Schadler


1937 - 2019
Oralee "Bunny" Schadler Obituary
Oralee "Bunny" Schadler

Phoenix - Oralee "Bunny" Schadler, a long time resident of Farmington, sang her last song on July 13th, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona. Reuniting in heaven with her husband, Joseph Lawrence Schadler and two daughters Debra Lee Bowman and Joellen Schadler and many other friends and family members. She left her remaining siblings Carla Wright, Shirley Cherry and her children, Robin (Alan) Corder of Valparaiso, Indiana, Darlene LaCour of Phoenix, Arizona , Lawrence (Jeanette) Schadler of Houston, Texas and Tom (Monica) Schadler of Farmington, New Mexico to feel the void of her passing. Seventeen people call her Grandma Bun and seventeen people call her great grandma. Bunny was born On March 7, 1937 in Kline Colorado to Oral (Zufelt) and Thomas Eaton and had one brother and four sisters. She married at the age of 15 and learned to be quite resourceful. Living a life of service, both in her personal life and for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she held many callings, often noting that her favorite was Relief Society President and more specifically serving the elderly. Her art of bread and taco making was perfected during her lifetime spent as a homemaker. She was always either singing or humming and used this passion to create "The Country Jammers," where she was the "shot caller" and lead singer, playing at different venues including the senior center with her singing voice reminiscent of Patsy Cline. She loved entertaining and playing cards, bright colors, going to the casino, sweets and chewing gum. She hated big butts, tattoos, fake butter and dirty houses. Her first pedicure was experienced at the age of 70 and she never tried creme brulee. Her GED was earned at the age of 53 and had to be coerced to attend the ceremony, then went on to become a published poet. She shared her love for sewing and crafting with her kids and grandkids, creating many memories and homemade gifts. The many hardships in her life built her courage and tenacity, yet nothing was more brave than leaving the security of her home to trust her children and move to Phoenix at the age of 81. Bunny was cremated at Angels Cremation and Burials in Mesa Az. There will be a graveside service on September 21, 2019 at Kline Colorado cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
