Orrin Kennedy
Farmington - Orrin Chase Kennedy, 25 of Bloomfield. Passed away on Saturday 4/11/20. Born on 5/21/94 to Wade & Jennifer (JJ) Kennedy in Farmington. Graduated from BHS in 2013! Go Bobcats! Worked at Four Corners Service Co. since graduation, where he was a Refrigeration Mechanic. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Todd Offerle.
He is survived by his Love, Kennedie Drake and the joy of his life, their kiddos: Jace Carson and Blake Addison. Wade and JJ Kennedy, his baby sister Taylor Kennedy and Tanner Moore, James and Tammy Kennedy, Gary and Rita (Offerle) Graham, Edward and Sandra Kennedy, Craig and Christina Thrasher, Jerry and Tammy Atencio, Tyler and Liz Offerle, Pat and Connie Drake, and several little cousins.
We have been blessed since the day Orrin was born. He lived his life to the fullest and his babies were his world. He enjoyed drinking beer, riding his razor, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved to joke and harass anyone that he knew, hunt with his family and send selfies sitting on the thrown. He was such an amazing person that we can't even put into words. He was a big bear with a heart of gold. He had a strong presence where ever he was. He could always bring the biggest smile to your face and warmth to your heart. You couldn't help but smile from ear to ear with every silly dance and stupid song he would sing. Jace and Blake will always know the love of their daddy, from being the best wrestling coach, to the best baby holder. He couldn't help but show how much his kids and his fiancé meant to him. He made a huge impression on the world and all of our lives. There will never be a day that passes without him being in our hearts and our minds. We loved him so much and know he will always be with us.
We would like to thank all that have contacted us, sent flowers, brought food, stopped by and that have been praying for us. The love that we have been showered with during this time is amazing and just confirms to us that Orrin touched so many of you!
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020