Orville Grant Akins
Farmington - Jan. 3, 1923 - Apr. 10, 2019
Orville Grant Akins passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father on April 10, 2019.
He was born in Hesperus Colorado, the sixth son of Mary V. and Miles O. Akins. He grew up hunting, fishing, and helping out at his uncles' general store. In 1942 he joined the Army Air Corps and was assigned to the 15th Airforce Bomber Group and flew 24 missions over Italy. He returned to Durango, Colorado where he lived until was recalled by the Airforce Reserves in 1950-1951. He married Rose Virginia Houghtlin in 1950. They moved to Farmington, New Mexico in 1953 where he worked as a carpenter and millwright.
Orville always had a welcoming smile and was willing to lend a hand to friends and family. He retired to enjoy fishing and could often been seen in city parks with his metal detector. He was kind and generous and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Thomas David Akins, George Washington Akins, Woodrow Wilson Akins, Frank Richard Akins, and James Arthur Akins, first wife Ruth Dillon Akins, and son-in-law John D. Schelberg. He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Rose V. Akins, his children, Larry W. Akins, Nancy J. Akins, M. Sue Akins, and Jeannette (and Daniel) Lassell; grandchildren Tammy Lynn Akins, Arron Akins, Kristin Toledo, April Toledo, Galen Lincoln, Megan Hoffman, Jonathan Lassell, and a large number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, including Tommy and Linda Akins of Farmington.
A grave-side service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango on April 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. A celebration of life will be forth comming, all flowers will be apprectiated please send to the Hood Mortuary at 1261 East 3rd Avenue, Durango, CO 81302 Phone# 970-247-2312.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019