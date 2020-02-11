|
|
Oscar Ray Miller
(August 1, 1926-February 8, 2020)
Oscar Miller was born August 1,1926 in Bloomington Texas, to Hollis and Vesta Miller. He was the sixth of seven siblings.
Oscar attended school in Cuero, Texas where he was drafted in 1944 and served 2 years during World War II. After an honorable discharge he returned and graduated High School in 1946.
In 1952 Oscar married the love of his life Cecilia Ewoniuk. Together Oscar and Cecilia had five children. Myron, Pam, Tim, David and Cathy.
Oscar worked tirelessly in the oil field and eventually was able to purchase a few winch trucks to start his own business, with his two sons Myron and Tim. From 1979 to 1993 they were leased to Groendyke Transport. In 1994 they went out on their own and established Miller & Sons Trucking, Inc.
Oscar loved playing dominos, cards and simply just spending time with his family. He was truly the definition of a man that came from the (Greatest Generation) and was truly a selfless man that would do anything for his family. His contagious laugh and smile will truly be missed.
Oscar is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Miltal, Hollis (Son) Anna, Loraine, WR, Bruce and two sons Myron and David Miller.
Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Cecilia Miller, children Pam Killion (Mike), Tim Miller (Sue) Cathy Tucker (Wes), daughter-in-law Carol Miller, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren
Viewing will held Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Brewer, Lee and Larkins Funeral Home with Rosary immediately following at 7:00 pm. Funeral services and mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 am in Farmington NM. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at Memory Gardens.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020