Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Pinion Hills Community Church
Farmington - Pamela Sue Miller, 73, of Farmington, went home to be with her heavenly father May 17th, 2019. Born on June 6th, 1945 to Gwen and Doc Bolding. She was a multi- talented entrepreneur. She sold real estate, owned a salon, she did photography, made jewelry and loved to paint. She was creative and artistic and had a passion for music. What meant the most to her was to be with her family and friends. She had a vibrant passion for life. She prayed for extra time to be an inspiration and help to everyone she met. All who were blessed to know her will cherish her memories. She lived life to the fullest and saw the best in everyone and everything. She leaves behind a family who loved her dearly and will miss her. Come join us as we celebrate her life on Thursday May 23rd, 4:00 pm at Pinion Hills Community Church.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019
