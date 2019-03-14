Partick Paul Ferrell



- - Patrick Paul Farrell, age 63 passed away peacefully in his wife's arms surrounded by his family and close friends after a very hard battle fighting Multiple Myeloma.



Pat was born in Woodland, California to Mike and Geraldine Farrell on 8/13/55. He passed away at 11:18 pm on Sunday, March 10th. He was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Farrell, his sister Karen Brown, his step-mother Louise Farrell, his father Mike Farrell, and younger brother Joe Farrell.



He is survived by his wife of 16 years Shannon Mantle Farrell, his Children, Billy Stiffler (Michelle), Megan Johnson, Crystal Kinne, and Hillary Hubbell (Basil). He Is also survived by 8 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 5 siblings Chris Farrell (Cassie), Mike Farrell, Sterling Foutz, (Kim) Doreen Bloomfield (William), and Anita Mulherin (Larry), and sister-in-law Beverly Farrell.



Pat was raised in Las Vegas Nevada until 1970, when they moved to Bloomfield. He graduated from Bloomfield High in 1973. He later moved back to Las Vegas in 1982 where his brother Chris taught him everything he knew about the construction business . Then he moved to Farmington New Mexico where he worked in construction for the last 18 years for Okland Construction and B&M Cillessen who we consider to be our family now. He did 13 remodels for San Juan Regional Medical Center.



Pat was a Dallas Cowboy fan, loved Nascar, and the Vegas Golden Knights! His smile was contagious and he would light up a room like no other. He was straight forward and had a wicked sense of humor. He adored his grand children. He remodeled his home with his wife, and it is the house that love built.



He will be missed by so many and left his mark everywhere he went.



Special thanks to his doctors and the staff at San Juan Regional for the compassionate and exceptional care they provided to Pat and our family.



We are celebrating Pat's life Saturday the 16th at San Juan Center for Independence at 5pm for close friends and family.



In lieu of flowers were encouraging donations to The Mutiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary