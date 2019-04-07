Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Singleton


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Singleton Obituary
Patricia Ann Singleton

Farmington, New Mexico - Patricia Ann Singleton, 85, of Farmington, has passed from this earth and gone on to her Heavenly resting place on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born September 12, 1933, in Malvern, Arkansas, the only child of Dr. Herman Lee Brown and Dorothy Campbell Brown. She married Joe Gordon Singleton, Sr. on September 6, 1952.

She is survived by her two sons, Joe (Lynette) Singleton, Jr. of Lake Havasu, and Jay Glen Singleton of Farmington; daughter, Sharon (Randy) Jensen of Farmington; grandchildren, Joanna (Christian) Torres-Dicker of Denver, CO and Kory (Shannon) Jensen of Farmington. Her great-grandchildren include Alex, Emme, Kinley and new baby girl Jensen arriving September 1st, 2019. She is also survived by her favorite brother-in-law Sherman Singleton, nieces Sugar Singleton Marcy and Star Singleton both of Farmington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her beautiful granddaughter Kyla Kristine Jensen.

Patricia was a long time resident of Farmington where she has lived since 1970. She graduated from Malvern High School as the Valedictorian of the class of 1951. She and her husband owned and operated several businesses in Farmington, Kirtland and Jeanerette LA, including Triple J Mobile Homes and The PlayHouse Pool Hall.

Visitation is from 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 AM. Pastor Tim Hargrove will be officiating. The burial will be held at the Green Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joe G. Singleton, Jr., Jay G. Singleton, Kory R. Jensen, Mitchell Marcy, Anthony Chavez and Jared Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers are Sherman Singleton and Randy Jensen.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now