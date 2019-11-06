Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
First Baptist Church
Road 6500
Kirtland, NM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
First Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Kirtland - Patricia Ann Grubbs 76 passed away on November 4, 2019 in Farmington NM. She was born on March 25, 1943 in Liberal Kansas. She is survived by her husband Charles W. Grubbs, her sons Vance and Lil Charley, her daughters Charlene and Ida,13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Viewing and funeral services will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church on Road 6500 in Kirtland.

Viewing 12:30 - 1:50

Services 1:00 - 1:50

Graveside 2:00 - 2:30

Gathering of family and friends will be at the First Baptist Church from 2:30 - 3:30
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
