Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
hurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center
4400 College Blvd
Farmington, NM
View Map
Patricia Head Klipsch


1943 - 2019
Patricia Head Klipsch Obituary
Patricia Head Klipsch

Farmington - Patricia Head Klipsch, 76, graduated from this life on November 15, 2019 surrounded by family. Patricia was born August 12, 1943 to Stella and Harry Head.

There will be a viewing on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Brewer Lee and Larkin. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center at 4400 College Blvd Farmington, New Mexico.

Patricia's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
