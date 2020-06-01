Patricia Lopez
Patricia Lopez

Farmington - Patricia (Patsy) E. Lopez, 73 of Farmington passed away on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, in Farmington. She was born May 9th, 1947 in Gallina, NM. A memorial will take place at a later date. Patricia's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
