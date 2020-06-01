Patricia Lopez
Farmington - Patricia (Patsy) E. Lopez, 73 of Farmington passed away on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, in Farmington. She was born May 9th, 1947 in Gallina, NM. A memorial will take place at a later date. Patricia's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneralhome.com.
Farmington - Patricia (Patsy) E. Lopez, 73 of Farmington passed away on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, in Farmington. She was born May 9th, 1947 in Gallina, NM. A memorial will take place at a later date. Patricia's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.