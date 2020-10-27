Patricia Morton LarsonBrunswick, ME - Patricia Morton Larson, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, with family at her side at her home in Brunswick, ME., following a courageous battle with brain cancer.Pat was born on July 18, 1946 in Farmington, Maine to Richard G. and Barbara (Atwood) Morton.Pat was a respected and beloved elementary school music teacher, dedicated to children in Greenwich, CT, Lexington, MA, and twenty years in Winthrop, ME. She did her undergraduate work in music at the University of Michigan and her graduate work at Boston University.She was dedicated for many years to leadership roles and participation in Maine Girls' State, an organization and family which she loved dearly. She enjoyed playing the French horn with the Kennebec Performing Arts Company for many years. She was also very active in the North Wayne Church as musician and trustee. She enjoyed being a part of the Wayne community and served in numerous volunteer capacities before moving to Brunswick.Pat is survived by her husband, Edward; two daughters, Rebecca and her husband, Peter, of Washington, D.C., and Christina Belknap and her husband, Sam, of Damariscotta, ME.; grandsons, Wesley and Henry Belknap of Damariscotta, and Owen Lord of Washington, D.C.; sister, Marilyn Hylan of Farmington, ME; brother, Richard Morton and wife, Joyce, of Farmington, ME.; and several much loved nieces and nephews.In accordance with Pat's wishes, there will be no public services. A private, family graveside gathering will take place in Farmington, ME.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Cary Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Wayne, ME 04284. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick, ME Condolences may be shared at