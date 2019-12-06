|
Patricia Nell Wolfe Von Tungeln
Mrs. Patricia Nell Wolfe Von Tungeln, age 83, passed away November 30th 2019 at Providence Portland Hospital in Portland Oregon. A visitation will be held on Saturday December 7th 2019 at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS from 9:30 AM until 10:50 AM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday December 7th 2019 at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake, MS at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at Salem Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS. Reverend Larry Duncan will officiate.
Patricia was a native of Scott County, MS. She moved to Farmington, NM where she met and married her husband R.E. "Red" Von Tungeln and worked as an emergency room nurse. She resided in Farmington until her husband's death in 2000. She then moved back to Scott County, MS. In 2007 she moved to Portland, Oregon to be near her children. Patricia was very active in her Church, Zion Lutheran Church. Her interests included bowling, quilting and knitting. Later in life she was involved in owning and showing horses. She is preceded in death by her parents; James Wallace Wolfe and Nannie Lue Lang; husband, R.E. "Red" Von Tungeln and three brothers. She is survived by her sons; Randy Von Tungeln (JoAnn) of Portland, OR, Kevin Von Tungeln (Cheryl) of Palmdale, CA; daughter, Rita Von Tungeln of Tualatin, OR; three sisters, Dianne Cooksey of Lake, MS, Mamie Ortiz of Magdalena, NM, Margaret Simmons of Flora Vista, NM; four grandchildren, Augustus Von Tungeln, Theora Von Tungeln, Maxwell Von Tungeln and Vincent Von Tungeln.
Pallbearers will be Augustus Von Tungeln, Wayne Cooksey, Wally Cooksey, Keith Wolfe, Greg Ware and Boyd Ware. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Cooksey, Terry Judge, Harold Wolfe and Ben Ware.
Pat loved animals, especially horses and dogs. The family wishes that any memorials be made to an animal rescue or sanctuary of your choice.
