Patrick C. Kellerman
Albuquerque - Patrick C. Kellerman, 41, of Albuquerque, NM was called home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Pat was born Friday, May 26, 1978 to Gary Kellerman and Dianne Brack in Farmington, NM. He graduated from Farmington High School. Pat served as an Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force. After his service, Pat became a Lobo and graduated from the University of New Mexico. Pat is survived by his wife, Marabeth and his three beautiful daughters, Charlee, Casey, and Chrissy; his mother, Dianne and stepfather, Wilbur Brack; his twin brother, Jeff and Jeff's wife, Kerrie and their children, Andrew, Hayden, and Lexi; his in-laws Don and Dotty Clark; his brother-in-law, Jon Clark; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and really amazing friends. Pat is preceded in death by his father, Gary Kellerman; his grandparents, Manuel and Marguerite Montoya; John Kellerman; Frank and Phyllis Hensley; his cousins, Tommy and Johnny Montoya, and Greg Kellerman.
The Rosary will be recited Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community. Pallbearers will be Jeff Kellerman, Stephen Montoya, Sam Giron, Ryan Trout, Adam Schaer, and Don Clark. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Clark, Andy Kellerman, Hayden Kellerman, Brian Patterson, Duff Lill, and Aaron Kugler. Pat will be laid to rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Pat at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 9, 2019