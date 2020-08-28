Patrick Keating
Flora Vista - Patrick Mowery Keating
May 17, 1952 - August 23, 2020
Born in Wichita Kansas to Wesley and Phyllis (Mowery) Keating.
Graduated from Fort Lewis College with a BS in Business.
Pat was intelligent. He loved cooking, eating, quiet times of music and New Mexico twilight into sunset. He enjoyed his feral cats & hummers. He never retreated in his political opinion.
Patrick had a lifelong career as a salesman across many fields. He was an original Brew Meister at Carters Brewery in Durango.
Before retiring he was employed by The Walker Agency and Photosynthesis in Farmington. He took many of the local area student photographs.
In later years he was a wonderful caretaker of his mom. She lived with him for 18 yrs. till her passing in 2018.
This past year he fulfilled a lifelong dream and became a pilot. His last flight was over Angel Peak.
Patrick loved the New Mexico sky. He always knew what was happening in the sky and happily shared his knowledge of astronomy.
Patrick enjoyed a good firework show…especially when he was the chief pyro-technician. Just prior to his death, Pat planned an end of summer show. The show will go on as a final salute to Patrick. It is scheduled for dusk on Monday, August 31st behind Burnham Brothers Fireworks in Kirtland. All are invited.
Patrick is predeceased by his father & mother. Survived by brother Kevin & his wife Carol of St Clairsville Ohio, sister Shannon and her wife Pat of Redondo Beach California, nephews Chris Alford (CA), Michael Keating (TX), Steven Keating (WV), and nieces Natasha Boyd (CA), and Brittany Keating (OH).
Patrick and his family extend their deepest gratitude to the loving care given them by the staff of Guardian Angels.
Lastly, although Patrick claimed to be an "introverted, OCD, wanna be hermit." He actually loved being center stage. One of his memorable roles was Grandpa Vanderhof in "You Can't Take It with You". Patrick lived and loved a full life. He knew, life must be lived. Because, you can't take it with you.
A memorial service will be on Monday, August 31st at 11:00am at Farmington Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in his name to any of these places. Sanjuananimalleague.org
or Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA)AOPA.org/foundation/donation/oneclickmemorial
Dedicated in memory of Patrick M. Keating Key Code: R2012XSS