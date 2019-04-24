Patrick Rodgers



Farmington - Patrick Rodgers, a long-time resident of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away at the age of 56, on April 20, 2019 after a brave and courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born July 23, 1962 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Travis Rodgers and Sally (Brown) Rodgers. He was a heavy equipment operator and truck driver who loved car racing, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Farmington; daughter Stacey (Christopher), Fort Collins, CO: son, Mark (Teshia) of Farmington, NM; and daughter Brittany (Jonathan) of Salem, SC. Also surviving are siblings Rebecca (Michael), Kingsport, TN; Anna (Dan), Bakersfield, CA; Tim (Cindy), Albuquerque, NM; and Jennifer (Jon), Corrales, NM. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Shaylee, Ryan, Claire, Luke, Bryson, Grace and Lacey. Waiting at the gates of Heaven to welcome him home are his parents and brother, Travis (Butch). Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Pinon Hills Community Church, Farmington. The family wishes to thank Dr. Allen McCulloch, Dr. Sardar Imam, Dr. Sean Faherty, and Basin Home Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care. Thanks to all of his family and friends for their love, support and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to San Juan Medical Foundation.. Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 24 to May 3, 2019