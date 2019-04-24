Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Rodgers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Rodgers Obituary
Patrick Rodgers

Farmington - Patrick Rodgers, a long-time resident of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away at the age of 56, on April 20, 2019 after a brave and courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born July 23, 1962 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Travis Rodgers and Sally (Brown) Rodgers. He was a heavy equipment operator and truck driver who loved car racing, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Farmington; daughter Stacey (Christopher), Fort Collins, CO: son, Mark (Teshia) of Farmington, NM; and daughter Brittany (Jonathan) of Salem, SC. Also surviving are siblings Rebecca (Michael), Kingsport, TN; Anna (Dan), Bakersfield, CA; Tim (Cindy), Albuquerque, NM; and Jennifer (Jon), Corrales, NM. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Shaylee, Ryan, Claire, Luke, Bryson, Grace and Lacey. Waiting at the gates of Heaven to welcome him home are his parents and brother, Travis (Butch). Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Pinon Hills Community Church, Farmington. The family wishes to thank Dr. Allen McCulloch, Dr. Sardar Imam, Dr. Sean Faherty, and Basin Home Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care. Thanks to all of his family and friends for their love, support and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to San Juan Medical Foundation..
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 24 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now