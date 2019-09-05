Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Manchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ann Manchester


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ann Manchester Obituary
Patsy Ann Manchester

Farmington - Patsy Ann Manchester, 82, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born on March 10, 1937 in Norman, Oklahoma to Yancey and Velma Saunders.

Patsy graduated University High School. Worked for the City of Norman for 56 years. On September 18, 1964 she married Gene W. Sayers they were married 40 year till Gene passed away. She retired from City of Norman in 2014 and married Bill Manchester on July 14, 2018. She loved to travel with family and friends.

Patsy is preceded in death by husband, Gene William Sayers; parents, Yancey Saunders and Velma Ruth (Forehand) Saunders.

Patsy is survived by husband, Bill Manchester of Farmington, New Mexico; son, Steven Douglas Sayers of Norman, Oklahoma; daughter, Jean Ann (Sayers) Lehman, and husband Steve of Spring, Texas; and grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Lehman, Braden Douglas Sayers, Madison Ann Lehman and Gannon William Sayers.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin, located at 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, New Mexico.

Patsy's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now