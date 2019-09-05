|
Patsy Ann Manchester
Farmington - Patsy Ann Manchester, 82, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born on March 10, 1937 in Norman, Oklahoma to Yancey and Velma Saunders.
Patsy graduated University High School. Worked for the City of Norman for 56 years. On September 18, 1964 she married Gene W. Sayers they were married 40 year till Gene passed away. She retired from City of Norman in 2014 and married Bill Manchester on July 14, 2018. She loved to travel with family and friends.
Patsy is preceded in death by husband, Gene William Sayers; parents, Yancey Saunders and Velma Ruth (Forehand) Saunders.
Patsy is survived by husband, Bill Manchester of Farmington, New Mexico; son, Steven Douglas Sayers of Norman, Oklahoma; daughter, Jean Ann (Sayers) Lehman, and husband Steve of Spring, Texas; and grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Lehman, Braden Douglas Sayers, Madison Ann Lehman and Gannon William Sayers.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin, located at 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, New Mexico.
Patsy's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019