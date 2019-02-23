|
|
|
Patsy Baumgardner-Easley, 74 of Farmington, passed away February 21, 2019. She was born September 29, 1944 in Mena, Arkansas to Ray and Irene Powell. There will be a viewing on Friday, March 1st at 10:00am at The First Presbyterian Church on Dustin Ave. in Farmington. A funeral will follow at 11:00am and interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery following the service. Patsy's care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. in Farmington. You can express your condolences to the family at www.farmingtonfuneral.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More