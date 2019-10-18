|
Patsy Ruth Ball
Farmington - On Wednesday, October 16th 2019 Patsy Ruth Ball, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 84 in Farmington, NM. Patsy was born October 20,1934 in Trenton, MO to Delbert Rusk and Mildred Griffin Rusk. She grew up in East Moline, IL and married John Ball on October 18th of 1952. They raised their children Vicki and Allen in Eagle, CO and then Silt, CO. When Pat was widowed in 1990, she moved back to her home in Illinois where she loved going dancing at the VFW. Later in life she moved to Farmington, NM to live with her daughter Vicki. Pat enjoyed going to yard sales, shopping, playing cards, and doing her word puzzles. She would never turn down a dinner date, even if it was just a trip to McDonald's for a glorified McRib. Her absolute joy in life were her grandchildren, she loved attending their sporting events and other activities such as motocross and barrel racing. She was always there to cheer them on. Family was most important to her.
Pat is proceeded in life by her mother Mildred Griffin Rusk, and her Farther Delbert Rusk, her husband John Ball, and her brother Larry Rusk.
She is survived by her sister Lucille Erickson, her daughter Vivian Ball Darrell and husband Tommy, her son Allen Ball and wife Joey. Grandchildren Rodney Woody and wife Khrysta, Jessica Woody, Blake Clark, Erica Dunn and husband Jeff, Ethan Ball, and Carly Ball. Great Grandchildren Evan, Jaida and Rylee Woody and Lincoln and Maddox Dunn.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at the home of Vicki and Tommy Darrell.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019