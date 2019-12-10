|
|
Paul Gallegos
Las Vegas - Paul J. Gallegos, 75, was welcomed into his new permanent address leaving Las Vegas, NV behind. He is now residing in a place where he is running through the streets paved with gold and is surrounded by many loved ones. Paul accepted this change on December 3, 2019, when heavens doors opened for a faithful servant who had suffered so long and was so tired. Paul was the 5th child born to Tito and Irene Gallegos on August 19,1944 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At an early age they moved to Farmington, New Mexico. After a few months his Dad moved the family to Blanco. Paul began his TOGETHER FOREVER with the love of his life, Ann, on January 10, 1964. Paul attended Arizona Barber College in 1967. Upon completion he went back to Las Vegas Nevada and became owner of the Officer's Barber Shop at Nellis Air Force Base. Some of his high profile clients included Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Chief of Defense of China, numerous 4 and 5 star Generals, all the Thunderbird Pilots, and many leaders of foreign countries. In 1980 he moved to Farmington and constructed a barber/stylst salon obtaining a distributorship for Cheveux Hair Care Products.Paul helped start a Barbers Association in New Mexico organizing hair shows for educational purposes. In 1983 Paul sold his business and became a platform artist for Cheveux Hair Care Products. He moved back to Las Vegas in 1985 and purchased Barbers at College Park working the shop until 1998 when he had one of his many surgeries. Paul had many health issues but never let them stop him until recent years. He lived a very full and fulfilling life and God's Blessings were overfowing. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Tito and Irene Gallegos, his brothers Agapito and Raymond, sister Julia Gonzales, In-laws Robert and Irene Richey,Grandson Jacob Maestas, Stepfathers Ramon Lucero And Onofre Lobato.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years Ann, daughters Antinette Maestas (Eloy), and Colleen Chavez (Toby) grandaughters Jessica and Alicia Maestas, Veronica Chavez and grandson Dominic Chavez (Krista), brothers Tito (Peggy), John (Ruth), sisters Irene Gonzales (Amador), Nieves Richey (John), and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A rosary will be held at St. Rose DeLima church in Blanco, Sunday December 15 at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose DeLima in Blanco on Monday December 16th at 10:00 AM. Interment will be following mass, in Aztec. A luncheon celebrting Paul's life will immediately follow burial in Blanco at St. Rose DeLima's Parrish Hall.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019