|
|
Rev. Dr. Paul H. Redhouse
Teec Nos Pos, AZ - The Lord called his faithful servant, Rev. Dr. Paul H. Redhouse, 94, of Teec Nos Pos, AZ to his eternal home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Teec Nos Pos, AZ on April 23, 1925 to Hosteen and Marie Redhouse. His survivors include his wife, Mrs. Edith E. Redhouse, 7 children, 20 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and his sister Louise M. Redhouse. Rev. Dr. Paul Redhouse was Bit'ahnii and born for Kinlichíi'nii.
A private burial service has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Pinon Hills Community Church, 5101 N Dustin Ave, Farmington, NM 87401 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 AM (DST).
After the service, a reception will be held at Piedra Vista High School Commons, 5700 College Blvd. Farmington, NM 87402. This is 2.7 miles east of the Pinon Hills Community Church.
Rev. Dr. Paul H. Redhouse's favorite Bible passage was Isaiah 1:18.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019