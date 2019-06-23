Paul J. Yazzie



Newcomb - Paul J. Yazzie, age 74 of Newcomb, NM, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Farmington, NM. Paul was born in Newcomb, NM on February 06, 1945 to Wilson and Margaret Yazzie. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Wilson Yazzie and his brother Jones L. Yazzie (USMC).



Paul is survived by his loving wife, Etta M. Yazzie of 50 years, daughter Karen A. Washburn (Dwayne) son Eric J. Yazzie and son Derrick J. Yazzie (Joyce). Eight grandchildren, Michael D.J. Washburn, Ian J. Washburn, Logan L. Yazzie, PVT. Mikayla A. Yazzie(U. S. Army.) Racheal M. Yazzie, Mason J. Yazzie, Sonya R. Gonzalez and Katie G. Yazzie.



Paul was a loving husband, father, papa, son and brother. He was an intelligent, hardworking teacher, farmer, carpenter and mechanic who took great pride in his work.



The family has honored his wishes of cremation and a Celebration of life will be held Friday, July 05, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Newcomb, New Mexico.



The family of Paul would like to express their sincere gratitude to S.J.R.M.0 and Genesis San Juan Center.