Paul Warren Ziems
Farmington - Paul W. Ziems, PZ, Pauly, The Boss, passed at the age of 71 on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Paul was born on August 29, 1948 in Albuquerque, NM. The Ziems family moved to Farmington, NM in 1959 when Paul's father, Joe, brought his dream of owning a car dealership to fruition. Paul spent most of his life in Farmington except when he joined the Navy and attended Northwood University where he attained a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. After college Paul jumped into the family business with both feet. He held various positions in the business working alongside his father, Joe, and his sister, Christine. Paul eventually worked his way up to become the General Manager and President of Ziems Ford Corners. In his later years Paul still remained active in the family business but entrusted the day to day operations to his sister, Christine. Paul was an astute businessman, community leader, and a visionary. No matter how great his accomplishments were in the business world he often lovingly shared that his biggest accomplishment was raising his two sons Christopher and Michael. Paul was known for being a gourmet chef with a great appreciation of French cuisine. Family and friends have searched far and wide, but have found no comparison to Paul's famous lobster bisque. He will be remembered for being a kind, generous, and passionate man who would give his last dollar to help someone in need.
He is survived by his two sons, Christopher and wife Mona, Michael and wife Mary, brother, David Ziems and wife Heather, sisters Kathleen Weiss and Christine Ziems, nephew Joseph Weiss, and Grandsons, Cooper Lain and Nabíl Ziems.
Paul was a great friend to countless others.
A private celebration of life will be held with family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the San Juan Animal League and Child Haven.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020