Pauline Marie Grimes



Farmington - Longtime resident of Lordsburg, Pauline Marie Grimes passed away, in Farmington, New Mexico on September 14, 2020. Pauline was born on November 08, 1950 in Denver, Colorado. Shortly after, the family moved to Clifton, Arizona, where Pauline and her three sisters were raised. Pauline moved to Lordsburg, where she worked at the Hidalgo bar, American Hotel, and the Lordsburg Public Library.



Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Marion Byrd of Lordsburg and her older sister, Carol Wilson of Silver City, New Mexico. Pauline is survived by two sisters, Donna Wilcox and husband, Randy, of Aztec, New Mexico and Patricia Williams and husband, Don, of Lordsburg, New Mexico and many nieces and nephews that looked at Pauline like a grandmother and mother to some.



Pauline touched the lives of anyone who knew her and impacted most, if not all of them. She has now carried on with those who have gone before her. A graveside service will be held in Lordsburg, New Mexico on Monday, September, 28, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Isaac Kerr officiating.









