Pauline Price
Pauline Price

Farmington - Pauline Price, 67, of Farmington, NM., passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born March 17, 1953 in Springer, NM. to Fred Jack and Mary Lou Newton Jack.

Pauline Price graduated in 1971 from Raton High School. She was a resident of Farmington for over 40 years. She went to beauty school in Albuquerque following High School. She moved to Farmington and worked at Something Special, and then worked as an accountant at Barnes and Associates. Pauline took a break from working for a couple of years to then join long time friends at TRC Construction.

Pauline enjoyed going to garage sales. She played softball for many years. She's known for her beautiful quilting and sewing skills. In her excitement for traveling and socializing, she joined the NM Amigas and had just became a member in January 2020. Pauline was a compassionate friend, always willing to help or be a shoulder to cry on. She was generous to a fault.

Pauline was loving and supportive of her family. She traveled all over the US watching Shelli play softball. She enjoyed outdoor activities, four wheeling, boating, water skiing, camping and fishing with her best friend, husband and love of her life, Troy, who preceded her in life 2 years ago.

Pauline had an immense passion and zest for life and would try anything once.

Pauline is preceded in death by her loving husband, Troy Price of 42 years; parents Fred Jack and Mary Lou Newton Jack.

She is survived by her daughter Shelli Price; son Shawn (Roxanne) Price; brother Thomas (Patty) Jack; grandchildren Peter Price and Katherine Price; numerous extended family members, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church with Bror Erickson officiating. A reception will follow at 2:00pm at the Price's residence.

Memorials/donations may be made to a charity of your choice.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
