Pearl Wiley



Aztec - Pearl Wiley of Aztec, New Mexico, was born in Batavia, Arkansas on March 12, 1928 and went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Daniel "Scotty" Wiley of Aztec; and son, Terry Wiley of Central Point, Oregon.



Pearl is survived by son Allen and his wife Faye Anderson of Aztec, New Mexico; daughters Lynois and her husband Ora Graham of Roseville, California; Karen Wiley of Irving, Texas; Judi DeWaters of Shady Cove, Oregon; daughter-in-law Barbara and her husband Cris Green of Medford, Oregon; grandson Terry and his wife Robyn Wiley of Kathleen, Georgia; great granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Victoria Wiley; grandson Andrew and his wife Amy and great granddaughter Audrey Anderson; granddaughter Afften Gallegos of Aztec, New Mexico; great grandchildren Allison, Kashlynn, and Kyros Hathcock of Aztec, New Mexico; nieces Lynda and her husband Dean Wadsworth of Albuquerque; Jenna Wiley of Albuquerque; and numerous nieces and nephews in Harrison, Arkansas.



She grew up in the Harrison, Arkansas area but moved to Oregon as a young woman where she met the love of her life, Daniel "Scotty" Wiley. After three weeks they eloped and lived in Oregon until the early 1950's when they moved to Crescent City, California where they lived until 1976 when they relocated to Aztec, New Mexico, her husband's childhood home.



A celebration of Pearl's life will be held at a later time.









