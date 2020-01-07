|
Peggy Lynn Easterling
Farmington - Peggy Lynn Easterling, 78 of Farmington, New Mexico passed away January 3, 2020 in Farmington. Peggy was born October 9, 1941 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to parents N.B. and Dovie Johnson. Peggy graduated from Farmington High in 1959. After marrying, she traveled to Morocco, Spain, Turkey, California and Alaska. She settled back in Farmington in 1983. Married to Bob Easterling for 34 years, Peggy worked at First National Bank then managed the gift shop at the San Juan Regional Medical Center for nearly 15 years. She had many hobbies including sewing, cooking, arts and crafts and was an accomplished cake decorator. She was a member of the Mountain Vista Baptist Church. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; N.B. Johnson (father) and Dovie Johnson (mother). She is survived by her loving husband; Bobbie D. Easterling, son; Arthur Dean Marsh, daughters; Jeanne Lynn Marsh and Bobbi Dawn Newland, sister; Norma Jean Brack, grandchildren; Christopher Marsh, Nicolas Marsh and Shane Jurado.
Memorials and donations can be made to Mountain Vista Baptist Church 4401 Wildflower Mesa Dr. Farmington, NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020