Perry "Perry Bo" Nez II
Summerville, SC - Perry "Perry Bo" Nez II, 30, of Summerville, SC, passed away on March 12, 2020 in South Carolina.
Perry was born in Farmington, NM to Caroline Nez on January 22, 1990. He attended Apache Elementary and Tibbetts Middle School, both in Farmington, NM. Perry was a graduate of Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, GA. He played offensive lineman for his high school. Perry was a fan of the Denver Broncos. His hobbies included archery and carpentry. He was an employee of Boeing in Charleston, SC this past year. He spent 7 years prior with First Class Painting of Summerville, SC.
Perry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Abbott Aspaas; maternal uncle, Joseph Aspaas; paternal grandmother, Marion Scott; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Aspaas; and nephew, Jacy Nez Bedoni.
Perry is survived by his son Hayden Nez-Ussery of GA; mother, Caroline Nez, sisters, Jocelyn Black (Ross), Joan Aspaas Nez, and Johannah Yazzie; nephews, Jay C. Nez-Jim, Joel J. Jim, Jared Black, Jaden Aspaas Wise, Adam Aspaas Wise; and nieces, Jana Yazzie and Cara Yazzie.
A memorial service was held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Simplicity Lowcountry in Ladson, SC. An additional service and burial will take place in Shiprock, NM at a later date.
