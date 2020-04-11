Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Nez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry "Perry Bo" Nez Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry "Perry Bo" Nez Ii Obituary
Perry "Perry Bo" Nez II

Summerville, SC - Perry "Perry Bo" Nez II, 30, of Summerville, SC, passed away on March 12, 2020 in South Carolina.

Perry was born in Farmington, NM to Caroline Nez on January 22, 1990. He attended Apache Elementary and Tibbetts Middle School, both in Farmington, NM. Perry was a graduate of Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, GA. He played offensive lineman for his high school. Perry was a fan of the Denver Broncos. His hobbies included archery and carpentry. He was an employee of Boeing in Charleston, SC this past year. He spent 7 years prior with First Class Painting of Summerville, SC.

Perry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Abbott Aspaas; maternal uncle, Joseph Aspaas; paternal grandmother, Marion Scott; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Aspaas; and nephew, Jacy Nez Bedoni.

Perry is survived by his son Hayden Nez-Ussery of GA; mother, Caroline Nez, sisters, Jocelyn Black (Ross), Joan Aspaas Nez, and Johannah Yazzie; nephews, Jay C. Nez-Jim, Joel J. Jim, Jared Black, Jaden Aspaas Wise, Adam Aspaas Wise; and nieces, Jana Yazzie and Cara Yazzie.

A memorial service was held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Simplicity Lowcountry in Ladson, SC. An additional service and burial will take place in Shiprock, NM at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -