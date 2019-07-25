|
Phillip Shawn Scherer
- - Phillip Shawn Scherer 60, passed from this earth into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on July 20, 2019! Phillip was born to Marjorie and Leroy Scherer on March, 16, 1959, Moscow, Idaho. He is survived by the "love of his life", Kim Hensley Scherer, Aztec, NM, son Eric (Annie), their two sons, Luke and Atreyu , Farmington, NM, Elisa (Andy), their daughter Lila and son Jasper, Durango, Co. Brothers, Stephen (Bonnie), Moscow Idaho, Jeff(Melissa),Tex, Joshua (Rowena), New York City, NY, sister, Jay, Washington, DC, . Brother Donald preceded him in death. Phillip was a longtime resident of the Aztec area. He worked many years as a Certified Pipefitter, at the San Juan Generating Station, Waterflow, NM, and most recently for RODI Systems, Aztec, NM. He will be remembered as a quiet, kind, loving man. He will be missed by many!
There will be a Celebration of Life at their their home, Sunday the 28th of [email protected] 2:00 PM. Location is 20A County Road 2645 Aztec Nm. Friends and family are welcome.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 25, 2019